Now How White People Walk On Sidewalks Is Racist

When you think it cannot get any crazier they come up with something that actually is crazier than their last thought. This one comes from the insanity that seems to have no bottom on our college and university campuses.

This time it is coming from Northwestern University north of Chicago and being reported in the Northwestern student newspaper called The Daily Northwestern. The opinion editor by the name of Kenny Allen wrote:

“When I first got to Northwestern, I wondered why walking around on campus could be so frustrating. Even when sidewalks were relatively empty, I would often have to walk way around people to pass without bumping into them.”

He then wrote that he spoke to his “black friends”, isn’t saying your “black friends” racist, bigoted or a microaggression. Anyway, he wrote:

“But after talking to my Black friends about my experience, they echoed it: people at this predominantly White school would not move out of our way on the sidewalk.”

Those damn white people who believe they own everything.

Kenny then went on to write:

“White people came to expect the right of way in public spaces.”

I am a white person and I have never expected the right of way in public spaces. Wait, could that actually be a micro or macro aggression?

Kenny left us with this brilliant observation:

“Many White people walk around campus having unknowingly absorbed this particular facet of White supremacy, and the leaders of the institution do little to make us believe that White supremacy is something worth challenging in the first place. This is not to say that giving people space in public is a way to be anti-racist; the sidewalk question is just one way in which Black people are made to feel unwelcome.”

There is no winning in this issue. If you agree to one point they will come up with 20 more. The reason is the issue is not race but raw political power and money for those that are the power brokers behind this.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595