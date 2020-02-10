HS Basketball – 4th Quarter Run Helps Broncos to 9th Straight Win

The two top teams in the South Central Athletic Association's West Division squared off in a rematch from early January in a game that got out of hand early.

The St. Philip Fighting Tigers would like to forget their 66-32 loss to the Bellevue Broncos from January 10th - a game that saw them go scoreless in the second quarter after trailing by two.

Our Game of the Night was much tighter, even with a few runs from the Broncos that could have put the game away in the onset. The Tigers definitely put the fight up at the friendly confines of Sheila Guerra Gymnasium.

Check out the recap below and all the scores from a rare Monday night contest on the airwaves on WBCK. Don't forget to check out our latest "Listener Choice" poll that is underway until Sunday, February 16th. It's your opportunity to decide what game we broadcast on Friday, February 28th.