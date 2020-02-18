HS Basketball – Early Run the Difference in Harper Creek Victory

The Interstate 8 race is growing tighter with just two weeks remaining in the conference schedules for the Pennfield Panthers and the Harper Creek Beavers.

Pennfield entered the night in a first-place tie with the Coldwater Cardinals with an opportunity to stay atop of the I-8 heading into their game at home Friday. For Harper Creek, a win would put them closer to the leaders and tightened the standings even more with three conference games remaining.

Our Game of the Night took us to the northeast side of the Cereal City for the crosstown rematch between the two squads. The previous match-up in January saw an overtime contest in a back-and-forth battle.

This game was determined by an early run for Harper Creek, a key player in foul trouble and a comeback that had everything fans look for in a High School basketball game.

The recap for our game is below with all the scores from a busy Tuesday night in the Battle Creek area.