HS Basketball – Pennfield Falls in Triple Overtime Thriller

The Pennfield Panthers set up a play against Jackson Northwest February 28, 2020. (Photo - Nathan Adams)

For the second straight year, we had a Game of the Night at Jackson Northwest. This time around, the listener's voted for a contest that truly didn't disappoint.

The Pennfield Panthers had a lot laying on the line heading into their contest with the hosting Mounties. Pennfield needed a win for an outside shot of a co-championship in the Interstate 8 with Coldwater and possibly Parma Western. They were also looking for first-ever 10-win conference season since joining the I-8.

The Mounties were also looking to continue their hot play as of late, winning four straight and climbing the I-8 standings heading into the final night of conference play.

The game had runs, minor mistakes and a buzzer beater that would send the contest into an extra period - or three.

The complete recap and all the scores from a hectic Friday night on the High School hardwood can be seen below.

