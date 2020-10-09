HS Football Preview – The Oldest Rivalry in Michigan Continues Tonight

Rivalries on the football field in the High School ranks have been cherished for decades. For our Game of the Night this week, the latest edition continues its longest-running competition between the two largest schools in Southwest Michigan this week.

For the second straight season, the Battle Creek Central Bearcats will welcome the Kalamazoo Central Maroon Giants in the Oldest Rivalry in Michigan. If this battle in 2020 is anything like it has been the last two seasons, we are in for another classic in the 117th edition of this contest.

Last year's contest at C.W. Post Field was a cliffhanger for both sides. The 2018 edition was determined in overtime on a cold and rainy evening that almost ended the Bearcats postseason bid.

This season's contest won't determine a postseason bid or positioning in the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference standings. It will begin the second half of the shortened six-week sprint to the postseason that could improve their seeding in their respective divisions.

Our Game of the Night is not the only rival contest that is taking place in Week 4. Several games, including Coldwater-Harper Creek and Climax-Scotts at Bellevue, are on the docket for this evening. There are several games that have a time change due to the continued prevention of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Calhoun County. Check out the preview of tonight's game and the schedule for this week below.