Ice Balls Forming Along Lake Michigan Shore

It doesn’t take one very long living in Michigan to realize there are some odd things that happen in this state weather-wise. One of them is the occasional formation of ice balls in the Great Lakes during particular combinations of weather conditions. It started happening over the weekend along Lake Michigan in the Holland area. Several thousand bowling ball-sized ice balls began washing up on the shore at Holland State Park. And to make it even more fun, some big bruisers, the size of beach balls and larger, were spotted bobbing in the Lake Michigan waves just offshore.

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR

The ice ball phenomenon doesn’t happen every year so lots of people visited the park yesterday to get a look at them. Photos of the ice balls were shared on the Holland State Park Facebook page by park staff.