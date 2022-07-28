At the highest point overlooking Gull Lake in Hickory Corners sits a historic home that you can tour for free.

The Kellogg Manor was built in the mid-1920s and served as a summer home to W.K. Kellogg and his wife, Dr. Carrie Staines Kellogg. In an effort to preserve the legacy of W.K. Kellogg, his work, and his philosophies, the home was restored in 2000 and is now open to the public.

By chance, I happened to be visiting a nearby beach when my significant other discovered that the Kellogg Manor was practically next door. So, we took a quick 20 minutes out of our day and took the tour:

Tours are allowed Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm. As stated above, the tours are free however, there is a donation box where, should you feel compelled, you can drop a few dollars to help with upkeep. On the website for the Kellogg Manor, they do suggest you call ahead just in case any large groups have booked the home. Speaking of which, you can rent the home for major events like weddings. See more here.

W.K.'s brother, John Harvey Kellogg, also made a name for himself thanks, in part, to his sanitorium that he ran in Battle Creek. In fact, there was a (mostly fictional) movie made about the Battle Creek sanitorium back in 1994. Read more below:

