Swimmer Hit By Boat And Killed At Gull Lake

A tragic incident at Gull Lake about 10 miles northwest of Battle Creek yesterday. Details are sketchy. At a little after 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon, two people were struck by a boat near the southwest shore of the lake, just outside the bay near West Gull Lake Drive and Shoal Avenue.

Area residents were helping one of the two out of the water as a Ross-Augusta Fire Department crew arrived on the scene. Life-saving efforts were started but the victim’s injuries were too severe and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person hit by the boat suffered only minor injuries. Several other area departments responded to the incident. We may hear more details about the circumstances surrounding the event later today.