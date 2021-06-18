I find it very interesting that on the day Joe Biden signs a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday Gov. Whitmer informs us that all indoor and outdoor capacity limits will increase to 100%, and Michigan’s mask mandate for unvaccinated people will be completely removed. She stated that those edicts will end on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The new federal holiday Juneteenth commemorates:

“Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a national holiday.”

Governor Whitmer informed us that she is dropping almost all of her tyrannical orders on the day Biden signs a bill creating a federal holiday on June 19th the date marking the official end of slavery in the US.

Not all Michigan residents are set free from her edicts just yet, those edicts that still remain in place include Michiganders in:

long-term care facilities

agricultural housing

prisons and jails

She is also still mandating COVID-positive reporting requirements at schools and prisons.

Will a future Michigan Governor sign a bill making June 22nd a state holiday marking the day Michigan residents were emancipated?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595