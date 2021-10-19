How many of these mandates for you but not for me are you going to take before you start to take note and wonder what is really going on?

In a town that has some of the strictest mask mandates in the country Joe Biden and his wife believe they do not need to wear one. Video shows the Biden’s walking through a very upscale restaurant without wearing their mask.

According to the restaurant’s website, all customers must wear a mask except while dining.

“Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding.”

Fox News’ Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked the person who stands at a podium and lies to the American people, Jen Psaki, the following:

“There is a mask requirement inside D.C. restaurants yet President Biden and the first lady were not wearing masks while walking around a D.C. restaurant on Saturday, why?”

She replied:

“Of course, there are moments when all don’t put masks back on as quickly as we should”

Should a “leader” who constantly calls Americans and only Americans bad names when they do not wear masks or get vaccinated be having moments like that Jen?

Does he not have anyone on his staff that could perhaps remind him?

Did he not see his secret service agents all with masks?

Did he not see the rest of the people in the restaurant with masks?

To Doocy’s credit he and only he pressed on why the Biden’s were also seen walking through the restaurant and outside maskless the entire time. She refused to give him an answer and stated:

“I think I just addressed it, Peter.”

As I have stated in the past these mask Nazis either know something we do not know or believe they are above all of this. Which one do you think it is?

Or perhaps they do believe a former top Covid advisor to Biden Dr. Michael Osterholm, University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Director who said on TV that cloth or paper masks don't work to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. In fact, he said:

"We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out…We need to talk about better masking…We need to talk about N-95 respirators, which would do a lot for both people who are not yet vaccinated or not previously infected."

Biden recently stated that it is a Patriotic duty to wear a mask, thus proving once again he and his wife are unpatriotic Americans.

Is it time we stop this cloth and paper mask Charade or do we all keep listening to the demands they put on us but not themselves and continue to be a part of their play?

The Democratic Mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser said that residents of the city would “embrace” her new policy.

Well, Mayor Bowser apparently two of them do not “embrace” your new policy. That would be Joe and Jill Biden.

Have you ever heard of them?