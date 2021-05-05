Is There A Chlorine Shortage Coming To Michigan?

Attention pool owners, the fine line between a pristine pool and a swamp of algae will shortly be a thin one.

CNBC is reporting that a series of unfortunate events will lead to shortages of chlorine this summer. The chemical, which is the main cleaning catalyst for backyard and YMCA pools, is the victim of a fire at a Louisiana chemical plant and stay at home families who sought refuge in the family pool rather than vacation last summer.

Aquatic Facility Training & Consultants CEO Rudy Stankowitz told CNBC, “I call it ‘Poolmageddon.’ It’s a chlorine crisis, A lot of people are not going to be able to find the chlorine tablets they need this season.”

The tablets will be the first to go, but eventually all chlorine will be in short supply, especially in Michigan, which is also experiencing some supply chain issues.

Alan Curtis of Ask The Pool Guy in Howell says he's been stockpiling chlorine trying to get ahead of the shortage.

″[I expect pool owners] will have to go from tablets to powdered chlorine, from powdered chlorine to liquid chlorine, from liquid chlorine to nonchlorinated shocks and things,” Curtis said. “And I do believe that all of those are going to literally run out.”

If you can find it, chlorine will cost about 70% more says suppliers.

With the chlorine shortage expected to continue through next year, four pool experts offered CNBC the following advice:

Make sure the water looks clean and clear before getting in . “If it’s a public pool, make sure it’s inspected by a city or town official,” said Saliture.

Contact your local pool professional to discuss chlorine alternatives. From saltwater and UV systems to mineral packs, there are alternatives. “There are several different [mineral pack] names out there. And they’ve got a blend of minerals that you put in your water in the beginning of the swim season. And they last all summer. They’re very reasonably priced, less than $100 typically. They eliminate algae and they cut down on the need for chlorine,” said Curtis.

Stay on top of your maintenance . “Don’t forget filtration and water circulation are a big part of keeping swimming pools healthy,” said Stankowitz.

Shower before swimming and don’t let pets in the pool. “A dog in a pool is equivalent to 50 people swimming in that pool, in terms of what debris it brings to the water,” said Curtis. “The less oils brought in, the less demand is going to be needed on the chlorine.”