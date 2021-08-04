The 74' land yacht S.S. Huronia is for sale on the waterfront overlooking Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay in Au Gres, Michigan.

If you love boats, this house is right in your wheelhouse. This unique, only in Michigan real estate listing is for a house that looks like a boat run aground. Originally built in 1936, not in a bottle but on the point between Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron, it is unlike anything you have ever seen.

Is This Place For Sale a Boat House or a House Boat? "If not for the courage of the fearless crew, the Minnow would be lost..." Take a look at this Michigan home for sale on the water that looks like it should be IN the water.



