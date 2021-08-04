Miggy led off the second inning with a home run to lead the Tigers to a 4-2 win over the Red Sox, and left him just two shy of 500.

Only 27 players in the almost 140 year history of Major League baseball have hit 500 home runs, and Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera should be the 28th in the exclusive club soon.

Cabrera's shot to the opposite field was number 498, and the giant countdown board located in left field at Comerica Park clicked off another number.

Former teammate J.D. Martinez, now with the Boston Red Sox, was impressed.

“There's something to be said about guys who push their body when they're hurt for the team to win and then pay the toll on the back end," Martinez told the Detroit News, recalling his earlier time as Miggy's teammate.

In 2014, Cabrera finished the season by playing on a broken foot, and that left an indelible mark on Martinez.

“I couldn't ever take a day off. Miggy's going out there with a broken foot. How am I supposed to take a day off? Are you kidding me? I remember when we were in Minnesota and Nick (Castellanos) fouled a ball off his foot and the next day he didn't play.

“Miggy was pissed. And Nick's like, 'I don't get it.' I'm like, 'The guy's out there playing with a broken foot, bro. He's got freaking bone spurs everywhere. You foul a ball off your foot and you can't play? It better be broken.'”

It's that kind of resilience which has Cabrera two long balls away from history. And Martinez is correct, it took its toll.

Miguel has struggled at times this season, as his body slowly has given out on him, but he shows up every night, ready to play like a rookie.

"It's crazy," rookie Akil Baddoo told the Detroit Free Press. "I grew up watching him and playing with him on my video games. To be his teammate and witness it in real-time, it's amazing. His career, all the milestones that he has, it's just remarkable. I just sit back and take it all in."

Cabrera is also just six hits shy of a another milestone, 3000 career hits. If his current hot streak continues, Miggy could hit both milestones this weekend.