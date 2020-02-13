Is Your Baby Ready To Be The New Gerber Baby?

Is your child star material? Of course. All kids are stars.

What about being a “spokesbaby”? Does your little one have special or unusual speaking or communication attributes? That might give your baby the edge to become Gerber’s 2020 Ambassador. Gerber is accepting entries for its 10th annual photo search. The winning baby/family gets lots of great attention and media coverage to say nothing of a $25,000 prize.

The selection criteria include visual appeal, expressiveness, and capacity to exemplify Gerber's heritage, and its "Anything For Baby" mission. The photo search contest ends on the 21st.

Enter at https://photosearch.gerber.com