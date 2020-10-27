It Is Now Too Late To Mail In Your Absentee Ballot

If you haven't mailed back your absentee ballot yet, don't! It may not make it in time.

As we are just seven days out from the presidential election, we have passed the point of no return when it comes to mailing in absentee ballots. If you throw them in the mail now, they may not arrive in time to be counted for the election, so don't waste your vote. There are other ways to get those ballots in and counted.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has warned that ballots mailed at this point may not show up in time through the Postal Service. If you still have your absentee ballot, it is recommended that you drop it off in person at your local clerk's ballot dropbox. Also, any requests for absentee ballots need to be handled in person at the clerk's office as well.

We are too close to Election Day, and the right to vote is too important, to rely on the Postal Service to deliver absentee ballots on time...Citizens who already have an absentee ballot should sign the back of the envelope and hand-deliver it to their city or township clerk’s office or ballot dropbox as soon as possible...said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

If you are a voter that requested an absentee ballot and haven't received it yet, you should call your local clerk's office immediately. Absentee ballots can be obtained all the way until Monday, November 2nd at 4 pm. All ballots must be returned to the local clerk's office by Tuesday, November 3rd at 8 pm.

Source: ABC 12