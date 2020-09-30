Jack Nicklaus’ MI Golf Club Held Opening Ceremony On Tuesday

Jack Nicklaus' new American Dunes Golf Club held the opening ceremonies yesterday.

Golf enthusiasts across Michigan can rejoice as Jack Nicklaus' new golf club, American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, held their opening ceremonies on Tuesday, September 29th. At the ceremonies, Nicklaus and his wife had the honor of raising a massive 25-foot by 15-foot American flag at the course.

My wife has a problem with her left shoulder, I have a problem with my right shoulder, so we had to figure out who was going to crank and who was going to push...I want to tell you one thing, I got a workout with my left arm...Nicklaus said during a press conference.

The founders of the club, sponsors, and media took to the course for the opening ceremonies. The grand opening ceremonies will be on May 1st and 2nd of 2021, with the course opening to the public on May 3rd.

American Dunes Golf Club is also going to do a lot of good for military families. The project will be benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation. Folds of Honor is a foundation that aims to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service-members. Their motto is "Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy."

Once the course is open, the public course will cost $150 to play and 100% of the club's annual proceeds will go directly to the Folds of Honor Foundation. Honestly, I can't wait to take a trip to Grand Haven next summer to check this course out!

Source: MLive