The founder of Jelly Belly is going full Willy Wonka.

David Klein, who started the popular jelly bean company with a million flavors, has announced a major promotion that might sound familiar to fans of films where Gene Wilder tortures adorable British children in the name of finding an heir. Klein’s holding a nationwide treasure hunt with a Wonka-sized grand prize: The keys to your very own candy factory. (You will presumably have to supply your own Oompa Loompas.)

The concept is straight out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (and Roald Dahl’s original novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory); jelly bean enthusiasts will look for “gold tickets” which make them winners of $5,000. One winner will be chosen from all the golden tickets to receive the candy factory. More, via ABC:

David Klein announced the contest in a video message online, saying the big winner will walk away with the key to their very own candy factory. Thousands of dollars in prizes are also up for grabs.

Klein says gold tickets are being hidden in secret locations throughout the U.S. ‘You will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find. Winners will receive $5,000,’ according to contest rules.

Klein is no longer the owner of Jelly Belly; the winner instead receives one of Klein’s “Candyman Kitchens.” Also: The contest is not free. Per ABC, “those who wish to participate will need to pay about $50 to receive their state's riddle.

You can find more information at the contest’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Good luck, and if you win the factory after reading about the contest on ScreenCrush we demand a cut: A lifetime supply of everlasting gobstoppers.