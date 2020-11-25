John James Concedes Michigan Senate Race

Republican John James has conceded the 2020 Michigan Senate election to Democrat Gary Peters and sent Senator Peters a bottle of scotch.

James, who nearly unseated long-time incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2018, recorded a video on Tuesday, a day after the Michigan board of canvassers certified the election. In his address, James left the door open for future runs at political office.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox made the following statement following James’ announcement.

“John James’ life of service sacrifice and selflessness has inspired millions of Michiganders. His record as a military veteran and business leader makes him the type of person Michigan needs fighting for us. I want to congratulate my friend John on an extraordinarily hard-fought campaign. John has cemented himself as an all-star in the Republican Party, and I know I speak for all Republicans when I say we cannot wait to see what’s next for John James.”

James had urged the board of canvassers to take an extra two weeks to audit the election results before voting to certify it. But the board voted 3-0 to certify the Nov. 3 election results. Republican Norm Shinkle abstained from the vote.

Here is a transcript of James' statement:

“Well, Thanksgiving is in two days and one thing we can all be thankful for is that the election is behind us and we can finally watch a football game or listen to music without being bombarded by political ads!

Speaking of political ads, by the grace of God and your generosity our campaign did something that has never been done. We gave away campaign money to help people in need. Over 1 Million dollars to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, groups that help hurting veterans, victims of domestic violence and more money's on the way. That’s a million dollars that could have been used for more ads on top of the god-awful $150 million spent by all sides in the Michigan senate race. It's insane but I ran because I wanted to help people and I am just so grateful to you for allowing me to do that through our Nickel Promise.

Now, the reason we’re here. The results of the election were certified yesterday. I am happy that the Board of Canvassers led by Norm Shinkle asked the legislature to take a top-down review of election law. But it's too late for me. While I look forward to participating in efforts to secure both reasonable franchise and integrity in our election in the near future, today is the right time for me to congratulate Senator Gary Peters.

Senator, you may not remember this, but you and I shared a scotch at a Pistons game a few years back. So, in the “spirit” of the holidays, Senator, there’s a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label coming your way soon. Congratulations, sir. I wish you and your family good health and safety this season and in the New Year.

Michigan, the 2020 battle for this senate seat is over, but the battle for the future of this great country will never be over, and I will never retire from that battlefield, ever, and neither should you. 'Surrender' is not a Ranger word, and I know that giving up is not in your DNA. There are too many people hurting. There is too much work to do. There is too much left to give!

But as we continue to fight for our republic, please remember two things: that the battle is not ours, but the Lord's, and the enemy is not our fellow Americans, but against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

God’s grace is sufficient. I will continue to praise Him, not based upon how GOOD I feel but because of how GREAT He is! He is worthy to be praised and I will never give up on Michigan because Jesus never gave up on me.

God bless you. God bless Michigan. And God bless America.”