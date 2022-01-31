Michigan Republican John James, Former Senate Candidate, To Run For Congress

Farmington Hills businessman and former Senate Candidate who ran against both Senators Peters and Stabenow, has decided to run for congress in the newly drawn 10th district in the Detroit area.

John announced this morning with the following tweet stating I am an:

open-minded, free-thinking conservative…I'm not afraid to listen, even if you disagree with me. I'm not a career politician. But I do know how to create Michigan jobs

He went on to say that he believes in:

Faith and family, God and country, service before self. That matters to me because I'm guided by my core principles that have not changed.

As well as:

Our community needs a congressman who is grounded in real life. A leader who will defend our freedom, ensure good-paying jobs are available at home and offer to extend a helping hand to our neighbors in need.”

John graduated from West Point Academy and then went on to fly Apache helicopters in combat. Combat in which he two platoons during the Iraq War. When he was finished with his Army career John came back home to suburban Detroit and joined his father’s Detroit-based group of companies, James Group International Inc.

The James Group International “consists of businesses that provide high performing supply chain management and logistic solutions, real estate and support technology investments”.

He is now CEO of one of those companies called Renaissance Global Logistics. Renaissance is a “leading global provider of logistics, supply chain management and e-Commerce services”. They ship parts to automotive factories all over the country

Here is his announcement:

Good luck John hopefully the third time is a charm.