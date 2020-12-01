Johns Hopkins University Researcher Finds Death Rate Before And After COVID The Same

The renowned Johns Hopkins University published an article in which they were attempting to explain a study examining the effects of the novel coronavirus on United States death totals. They used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What happened next will probably not surprise most intelligent people.

Because it is counter to what the government wants you to know they have now deleted it from their website but it can be found in pdf form.

Johns Hopkins assistant program director of the Applied Economics master's degree program, Genevieve Briand determined, via CDC numbers that there were approximately 1.7 million deaths in the U.S. between March 2020 and September 2020. Of those deaths, she determined that approximately 12% (200,000) were determined by doctors and government bureaucrats to be coronavirus-related.

Briand hypothesizes that the only way to understand the significance of the U.S. coronavirus death rate is by comparing it to the number of total deaths in the United States. To do that she reviewed and compared the total deaths per age category from prior to and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

What did she find?

She found that the death rate of older people was the same before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briand wrote:

"The reason we have a higher number of reported COVID-19 deaths among older individuals than younger individuals is simply because every day in the U.S. older individuals die in higher numbers than younger individuals”

In the article, they state that Briand:

“between 50,000 and 70,000 deaths are seen both before and after the emergence of the virus, meaning that, according to her analysis, coronavirus has had no effect on the percentage of total deaths of older people, nor has it increased the total number of deaths in the category.”

According to the original JHU newsletter Briand suspected that the U.S. COVID-19 death toll figure may be misleading and she found that:

"the total decrease in deaths by other causes almost exactly equals the increase in deaths by COVID-19”

She then went on to say:

“If [the COVID-19 death toll] was not misleading at all, what we should have observed is an increased number of heart attacks and increased COVID-19 numbers. But a decreased number of heart attacks and all the other death causes doesn't give us a choice but to point to some misclassification”

Briand then came to the conclusion that:

"All of this points to no evidence that COVID-19 created any excess deaths. Total death numbers are not above normal death numbers. We found no evidence to the contrary”

According to Briand “the over-exaggeration of the COVID-19 death number may be due to, the constant emphasis COVID-19-related deaths and the habitual overlooking of deaths by other natural causes in society”.

Now, do you see why John’s Hopkins deleted the story from their website?

It appears that the deaths attributed to COVID-19 in any other year would have been attributed to heart disease, respiratory illness and influenza/pneumonia.

Johns Hopkins University tweeted that the article, "A closer look at U.S. deaths to COVID-19," was deleted because:

"the article was being used to support false and dangerous inaccuracies about the impact of the pandemic...We regret that this article may have contributed to the spread of misinformation about COVID-19”

The concern of Johns Hopkins is the data exposes the truth and the truth is not what these people want to be known. It does not fit their narrative to scare the people so the ignorant people would blame President Trump and they can test how far they can push the sheople.

