Need a Gift? Check Out These 8 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Florists

Whether you're snagging an arrangement as a Valentine's Day gift, Anniversary gift, or a "just because" gift, a bouquet of beautiful flowers can always be a nice surprise.

Yes, as I type this we are just a few days away from Valentine's Day. If you find yourself panicking, no worries. I've got your back.

There are a number of locally owned florists in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas where you can find a gorgeous arrangement, even at the last minute. Here are at least 8:

Kalamazoo

1. VanderSalm's Flower Shop and Garden Center

According to their Facebook page, VanderSalm's Flower Shop and Garden Center has been growing in the Kalamazoo area for over 100 years. Aside from bouquets, they have a retail greenhouse should your sweetie be a lover of plants instead of flowers. If you can't shop in person, that's okay. You can also order your bouquets online here.

Get our free mobile app

2. Wedel's

Wedel's is family-owned and has been serving the Kalamazoo area since 1946, according to their website. Their products are locally grown so, should you decide to get a plant, you can feel confident that it'll do well in your home. You can browse all of their products, which include flower arrangements, pest control, gift cards, seeds, and more on their website or Facebook page.

3. Ambati Flowers

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Currently, Ambati has a number of different Valentine's Day bouquets available on their website. They do have a physical store, as well, located near downtown Kalamazoo. Keep in mind, they are closed on Sundays. Find all of their products offered and more on their website.

4. Schafer's Flowers

Another longstanding flower shop in the Kalamazoo area, Schafer's has been in business for 85 years. They boast over 200 varieties of fresh flowers to choose from and offer same-day delivery. However, with Valentine's Day and other holidays, the high volume of orders may delay same-day deliveries. See all of their products on their website or by following them on Facebook.

Find more Kalamazoo area florists on Yelp.

Battle Creek

1. Swonk's Flowers

As far as unique arrangement goes, Swonk's Flowers seems to offer quite a few judging by their Facebook page. Swonk's Flowers offers custom floral arrangements, gift baskets, plants, and more. See everything they have to offer on their website or Facebook page.

2. Plumeria Botanical Boutique

Plumeria Botanical Boutique claims to be Battle Creek's only independent full-service flower shop. They offer flower arrangements, of course, along with gifts for him, her, wine lovers, beer lovers, and more. They also deliver in the Kalamazoo area despite being in Battle Creek. See everything they offer on their website and Facebook page.

3. Greensmith Studio and Florist

Much more than just a flower shop, Greensmith Studio and Florist acts as an event space and a custom art gallery too. The owners of Greensmith Studio took over as the owners of Greensmith Florist which had been in business for 100 years. See their custom arrangements and unique gifts on their website or Facebook page.

4. Lakeside Florist

In business since 1990, Lakeside Florist says they use only the freshest flowers and plants for their arrangements to make them more long-lasting. You'll find custom flower bouquets, gourmet baskets, and much more on their website. You can also stay up to date on any specials on their Facebook page.

You can find more Battle Creek area florists on Yelp.

And, of course, if you really find yourself in a pinch, national brands like Trader Joe's, Meijer, and Hardings also carry small flower bouquets.

Need an idea for a romantic getaway? A trip to Traverse City for a winery tour would do the trick (once it warms up). Check out these first-timer's guide:

A First-Timer's Guide to Enjoying a Traverse City Winery Tour Want to visit Traverse City for a winery tour but don't know where to start? This guide should help you out!