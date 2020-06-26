Kalamazoo Man Has Been Missing For Nearly A Week
Michigan State Police are looking for a Kalamazoo man last seen on Saturday, June 20.
Ryan (Christopher) Story has been missing for nearly a week. Family members filed a missing person report with the Michigan State Police. Ryan was last in the area of Hamilton, Michigan.
Ryan is 30-years-old. He is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs between 140 and 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a light to medium complexion.
Anyone with information on Ryan Story's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Michigan State Police Trooper Spoelma at 269-308-0210 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.
We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.
