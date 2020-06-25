Kalamazoo Mystery: Woman Finds Old Photos During Remodel

Do you recognize anyone in these photos? A Kalamazoo woman found old family photos in a wall during a basement remodel and would like to return them to their rightful owners.

Lisa Boulding is in the process of having her basement remodeled. A bungalow style home that was built in 1915, located on Egleston Avenue near Stockbridge and Fulford in Kalamazoo. During construction, workers found an envelope of old family photos. Perhaps lost memories of loved ones and a time gone by. She says many of the photos look to be from the late 50s through the early 60s. Some photos appear to show a high school graduation and others a wedding.

One of the buildings appears to be Hackett High School.

The family in question may have belonged to the Latvian Church.

The writing on the back does not appear to be English, it's hard to decipher, but perhaps it is written in Latvian.

If you have any information that may help Lisa reunite these photos with their rightful owners you can contact her at lmboulding@gmail.com

Hopefully, there will soon be a happy update. Stay tuned.