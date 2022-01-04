KCC Fast Track Enrollment In Hastings

Kellogg Community College is fast-tracking enrollment for Hastings residents. Current and future KCC students will have a one-stop opportunity to complete all enrollment processes for winter/spring classes.

According to a press release from KCC on Tuesday, the Express Enrollment Event will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Tuesday, January 11th. The event will be held on KCC’s Fehsenfeld Center campus, located at 2950 West M-179 Highway. The event will offer students everything they need to get started with winter and spring classes, including financial aid assistance, placement testing, academic advising and onsite registration.

KCC’s Fehsenfeld Center campus, near Hastings, was opened in the fall of 1996. The scenic, 95-acre campus consists of a building with 12 classrooms, including two computer labs and a CAN lab. The building also houses a student lounge with free Wi-Fi and an open computer lab for students.

New college enrollees are encouraged to take advantage of the event’s fast track services and should bring the following information with them:

A photo ID

Transcripts from high school and all colleges attended

ACT, PSAT or SAT scores (which can be used in place of KCC’s placement test if less than five years old)

Along with the opportunity to enroll for college credit, the Express Enrollment Event is offering opportunities for attendees to win gift cards and free KCC items including T-shirts and book bags.

For more information about the Express Enrollment Event or the Fehsenfeld Center in general, contact the center at 269-948-9500 or email fehsenfeld@kellogg.edu.

The first classes of KCC’s winter/spring semester begin Jan. 18.