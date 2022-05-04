Kellogg Community College Campuses Back Up And Running

It’s back to normal after Kellogg Community College was forced to close down all campuses, over the May 1st weekend, due to a ransomware attack on their computer system.

KCC announced on their website that due to the dedicated work of their Information and Technology team, classes would resume Wednesday, May 4th, beginning at 8 AM.

The college IT system was struck by a ransomware attack, over the weekend of May 1st, making it necessary to close all area campuses and initiate a forced password reset for all students, faculty, and staff. Now that the system is deemed safe, all affected individuals can set a new password online at https://help.kellogg.edu/en_US/145139-general/resetpassword. For those who need in-person assistance, support is available on May 4th at the North Avenue campus, in Battle Creek, from 8 AM-8 PM.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid. KCC released a statement saying,

“While our investigation into this incident continues with the support of independent advisors, we have made great progress in our restoration efforts and these third-party experts have confirmed that our systems are safe and secure to interact with.”

The college also stated that,

“Given our ability to restore operations and ensure an effective return to campus, we have no anticipation that we will need to extend the semester beyond its current schedule.”

Any questions on delays in completing course work and final exams can be directed to the professor.

After this attack, during the hectic exam period, KCC feels that they have emerged from the ransomware restoration process stronger than ever before.