Kellogg Community College has been hit by a ransomware attack, causing the college to close all campuses and cancel all classes until further notice.

An alert has been posted on the KCC web page, stating that the computer systems were targeted over the weekend of May 1st and that KCC IRT experts are working on the situation as quickly as possible. The alert went on to say, “We have learned that the technology issues we have been experiencing were caused by a ransomware attack that continues to affect our systems”

We want to reassure our faculty and students that we will take any actions necessary for students to complete course work in a timely manner.”

KCC says, "Out of an abundance of caution and to further secure our network, we are initiating a forced password reset for all students, faculty, and staff.

The college hopes to reopen later this week. The investigation into the ransomware attack is in its early stages, and the college assured that updates will be posted.