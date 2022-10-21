It won’t be “The Best To You Each Morning” for regular travelers on a portion of McCamly Street that runs past the front entrance of Kellogg Headquarters. The Kellogg Company is in the process of sprucing up the main entrance and the project is expected to force the closure of McCamly Street, between Hamblin Avenue and West Jackson Street, for the next two months. The closure began on October 20th and is expected to be completed on December 20th, 2022.

There will be several improvements along its McCamly Street entrance. A new parking lot and walkways will be constructed and topped off with new landscaping. The project will, for the most part, be contained from the front of the Kellogg Headquarters building to the back of the street curb.

Get our free mobile app

As a result of the partial closing of McCamly Street, Battle Creek Transit has been forced to detour two bus routes and close three stops. The outbound McCamly Street stop at Michigan Avenue, and McCamly Street at Clara’s on the River will be closed, along with the inbound McCamly Street at Michigan Avenue stop.

The following detours are now in place:

2E-Emmett/East Avenue bus detour:

Outbound: The 2E-Emmett/East Avenue bus will travel outbound by turning right on Hamblin Avenue, left on Division Street N., left on W. Van Buren Street, and right on McCamly Street to resume its regular route.

Inbound: Traveling inbound the 2E-Emmett/East Avenue bus will travel left on W. Van Buren Street, right on Division Street N., right on Hamblin Avenue, and continue to the T-Center.

3W-Kendall/Goodale bus detour:

Outbound: The 3W-Kendall/Goodale bus will travel outbound by turning right on Hamblin Avenue, left on Division Street N., left on W. Van Buren Street, and right on N. Washington Avenue to resume its regular route.

Map of BCT Bus Detours for McCamly Closure City of Battle Creek loading...