Kitchen Fire Put Out in Unoccupied Home in Battle Creek

Battle Creek fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire Monday morning on the city’s north side.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 27th. The fire was located in the kitchen and one line was used to put out the fire. The blaze was put out before spreading to the second floor, but some fire damage was sustained beyond the kitchen on the first floor.

All floors of the home suffered smoke damage from the fire. No one was inside the home and no firefighters were hurt during incident. An estimated cost of damage has also not been determined.