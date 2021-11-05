Lakeview School District Alum in Talks to Become Interim Superintendent

Lakeview School District Interim Superintendant candidate is a familiar face.

The Lakeview School District announced it has taken the next step in selecting an interim superintendent at a special board meeting Thursday, November 5, 2021.

According to a release from the district's director of communication, following four hours of interviews and deliberations, the Board approved a motion to enter into negotiations with retired Kalamazoo Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Cindy Green.

Board members cited Green's experience in school leadership, curriculum and instruction, school safety, health, and educational equity as reasons for her selection.

Above all, the Board appreciated Cindy’s energy and passion for students, for education and for Lakeview. Her experience will serve the district well during this transition. We look forward to welcoming her back to the Spartan family, said Board President Eric Greene.

The district says Green, who is a proud member of the Lakeview High School Class of 1976, brings 17 years of experience as an Assistant Superintendent within Kalamazoo Public Schools.

The interim superintendent will serve through June 30, 2021, during which time the school board will conduct a comprehensive search for the district's next leader. Current Superintendent Blake Prewitt's last day with the district will be December 31.

Prewitt announced he was accepting a position as superintendent of Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency. Prewitt first came to Lakeview in 2017.

The district says school staff members will have opportunities to provide input throughout the search process. A timeline for the search and public engagement is expected to be announced in late November.