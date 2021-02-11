Landlord Heads To Trial For Murder Of Battle Creek Couple

The landlord accused of murdering a Battle Creek couple that was initially reported as missing has waived his preliminary hearing.

Chad Allen Reed, the landlord accused of killing a Battle Creek couple last year, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday morning (February 11, 2021) in the Calhoun County District Court.

Friends and family of 34-year-old Joseph Soule and 31-year-old Jaclyn Lepird reported the couple was missing to Battle Creek police in early October 2020. Several anonymous tips led Battle Creek police to the home the couple shared with their landlord on Post Avenue in Battle Creek, Michigan. The couple lived in the upstairs of the home while Reed resided on the bottom floor of the home.

Shortly after, Reed turned himself in to authorities and was questioned by detectives. Reed soon confessed following questioning. Battle Creek Police say the couple and 53-year-old Reed had a long-running dispute.

Reed claimed to have shot and killed Joseph in self-defense and that he shot Jaclyn while she was trying to escape following Joseph's murder. Reed admitted to then beating and strangling Jaclyn outside the home, killing her.

The case is now bound over to Calhoun County Circuit Court, according to Fox 17. No date has been given for Reed's next court appearance.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app