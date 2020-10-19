Landlord Held Without Bond in Double Murder

A Battle Creek man who surrendered to authorities last week after a couple had been killed will not be released on murder charges.

53-year-old Chad Reed was formally arraigned Monday afternoon in Calhoun County Court on six total charges - two were open murder counts in the deaths of 34-year-old Joseph Soule and 31-year-old Jaclyn Lepird. Reed also received two counts of felony firearm and a count each of possession of a firearm during a felony and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Battle Creek Police investigators received word on October 12th from family and friends of the disappearance of Soule and Lepird, who were last seen the night of October 7th. Several tips were received but one in particular led authorities to Reed's home on October 14th. Shortly after, Reed turned himself in to authorities and had confessed to killing the couple.

According to investigators, the couple had lived in the upstairs apartment and there had been several conflicts between Reed and the couple. An argument had taken place the night of October 7th where Reed claimed that Soule pulled a knife on him. Reed, during questioning, stated that he had shot and killed Soule in self-defense and had shot Lepird while she tried to escape. Reed had ran after Lepird, where he had strangled and beaten her.

During the investigation, they learned that the couple had been wrapped in plastic and hidden in the back of Reed's pick-up truck. It had been moved to an abandoned garage a few blocks from the home.

Reed pleaded not guilty to all charges during Monday’s arraignment. He was ordered to stay behind bars without bond on grounds of prior felonies in Michigan and in Florida.

A pre-exam conference is scheduled for November 2nd and a preliminary exam is slated for November 9th. Reed faces life in prison if convicted.

In related news, Reed's home on Post Avenue was also the site of a fire early Sunday morning. Battle Creek Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire where no one was injured.