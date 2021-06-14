Full Lineup Revealed for Summer Concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Concert-goers woke up to great news on Monday. The full lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens has been revealed.
It's been a buildup until now. Back in April, we got a peek at some of the artists such as O.A.R. and The Verve Pipe. Last week, Harry Connick Jr. let the cat out of the bag on his Twitter page that he'd be performing in Grand Rapids, but now we have all 28 shows for the highly-anticipated Summer Concert Series.
It all kicks off Sunday, July 18 so take a look at the shows you'd love to attend and set a reminder for when it's time to buy tickets.
- Thursday, July 29: Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony
- Sunday, July 25: Collective Soul
- Saturday, July 24: The Verve Pipe
- Thursday, July 22: The Grand Rapids Symphony
- Sunday, July 18: Preservation Hall Jazz Band with the Grand Rapids Symphony
- Thursday, August 5: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)
- Friday, August 6: Kansas
- Sunday, August 8: Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos
- Monday, August 9: Harry Connick, Jr. + his band
- Wednesday, August 11: America
- Thursday, August 12: Umphrey's McGee
- Friday, August 13: Mat Kearney
- Monday, August 16: Shakey Graves
- Wednesday, August 18: Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro
- Thursday, August 19: 38 Special
- Friday, August 20: The Beach Boys
- Sunday, August 22: Squeeze
- Monday, August 23: Ani DiFranco
- Thursday, August 26: Colin Hay of Men at Work
- Friday, August 27: St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Sunday, August 29: Old Crow Medicine Show
- Wednesday, September 1: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Thursday, September 2: Indigo Girls
- Thursday, September 9: O.A.R.
- Sunday, September 12: Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama
- Wednesday, September 15: Toad the Wet Sprocket
- Thursday, September 16: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- Sunday, September 19: Lettuce + Galactic feat. Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph
Now that's a lineup! If you are a member of Frederik Meijer Gardens you get first dibs as tickets will go on sale June 26 at 9 a.m. Otherwise, tickets for the general public go on sale on July 10 at 9 a.m.
You know some of these bigger names will sell out quickly so try and get them as soon as they go on sale. But, even if you don't get tickets to a concert you want, I still recommend seeing another show because the entire experience is a vibe -- sitting outdoors in a beautiful space, watching live music, with a cocktail in hand.
Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com or by calling 1-800-514-etix(3849) or (320) 244-0141.
Go here for more information and for a list of FAQ's.