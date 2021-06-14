Concert-goers woke up to great news on Monday. The full lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens has been revealed.

It's been a buildup until now. Back in April, we got a peek at some of the artists such as O.A.R. and The Verve Pipe. Last week, Harry Connick Jr. let the cat out of the bag on his Twitter page that he'd be performing in Grand Rapids, but now we have all 28 shows for the highly-anticipated Summer Concert Series.

It all kicks off Sunday, July 18 so take a look at the shows you'd love to attend and set a reminder for when it's time to buy tickets.

Thursday, July 29 : Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony

Thursday, August 5 : Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)

Wednesday, September 1 : Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Now that's a lineup! If you are a member of Frederik Meijer Gardens you get first dibs as tickets will go on sale June 26 at 9 a.m. Otherwise, tickets for the general public go on sale on July 10 at 9 a.m.

You know some of these bigger names will sell out quickly so try and get them as soon as they go on sale. But, even if you don't get tickets to a concert you want, I still recommend seeing another show because the entire experience is a vibe -- sitting outdoors in a beautiful space, watching live music, with a cocktail in hand.

Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com or by calling 1-800-514-etix(3849) or (320) 244-0141.

Go here for more information and for a list of FAQ's.

