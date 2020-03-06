Listen to WBCK Mornings to Win Lottery “Cashword” Tickets

95.3 WBCK has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!
This month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

March's feature is the $5 5X Cashword 

Listen Wednesdays on the WBCK Morning Show through March for a chance to win up to $300,000 dollars  from the Michigan Lottery in WBCK’s Wednesday Winnings!   Tim Collins will take calls during the show between 6 am and 9 am.  If you’re the right caller, you’ll win 10---count ‘em TEN, Winter Winnings instant lottery tickets.

  • WIN UP TO $300,000!
  • MULTIPLY YOUR PRIZE UP TO 5 TIMES!
  • A LITTLE PLAY CAN MAKE YOUR DAY

 

 

