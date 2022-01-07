73-Year-Old Battle Creek Woman Won $1 Million Playing Lottery

What would you do if you won a million dollars?

Get our free mobile app

A spur-of-the-moment online lottery purchase is paying off big time for a Battle Creek woman. 73-year-old Alma Weimer thought she was being scammed when a pop-up message on her phone alerted her she had won $1 million.

Alma says she purchased 5 tickets through the Michigan Lottery app for the December 11, 2021, Powerball drawing after seeing the jackpot was large. She says she rarely plays but, on a whim, she took a chance.

The next morning a pop-up showed on her phone with a message she had won $1 million. When she logged into her account and saw the message she thought for sure someone had hacked her account. Needing a more concrete confirmation. Alma called Michigan Lottery officials who informed her she had indeed won $1 million.

Alma had matched all of the numbers on the white balls drawn that evening. She only recently traveled to Lansing to the Michigan Lottery headquarters to collect her prize.

So, what are Alma's plans for the winnings? She says she plans to make donations to various charities and invest the remainder.

Winning the lottery can be both a blessing and a curse. Knowing what not to do after winning can make all the difference in the world. Check out these cautionary tales.

Five Michiganians Whose Lives Were Ruined After Winning Big Lottery Jackpots We all think winning the lottery would solve all of our problems. But you know what they say: "Be careful what you wish for."

Take a look at these five Michigan residents who won life-changing money from the Michigan Lottery. Unfortunately, all of their lives took a drastic turn for the worse after their wins.