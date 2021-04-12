Local Tornado Caught On Security Cam [Video]

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a "very small, brief, and weak tornado" skated over Gaines Township Saturday.

This guy caught the little rascal moving through the Preservation Lakes subdivision between Byron Canter and Cutlerville, as part of a storm system that brought heavy rains and winds to the Grand Rapids area late Saturday afternoon.

This video was posted to Facebook not long after the storm whipped through the area. Residents of the subdivision reported some roofing and siding damage to a few homes.

The tornado was rated at EF-0, the lowest possible in the Fujita scale, but it still packed powerful winds of close to 75 mph.

Mike Gorman of Grand Rapids caught the small twister on his security cam at the height of the storm, around 4:18pm Saturday.

Here's the footage, courtesy of our news partner FOX-17.