Longtime Pistons & Red Wings Executive Retires

Tom Wilson, who handled the business side of the Detroit Pistons for more than three decades and then worked for the Ilitch family (Detroit Red Wings, Olympia Entertainment) for another 10 years is retiring after 40 years in the business.

Wilson was a key cog in the Detroit Pistons getting the Palace of Auburn Hills built (all private money) in 1988. And then after Pistons owner Bill Davidson's passing in 2009, he moved on to work for Mike Ilitch at Ilitch Holdings.

While there, he was a part of the the building of Little Caesars Arena (pictured above) and the Red Wings move from Joe Louis Arena to Little Caesars Arena.

He has been "president emeritus" of Olympia Entertainment in the last 12-15 months.

When he was with the Pistons, he was a part of the team's television and radio broadcasts throughout various times in his tenure. He has three NBA championship rings to his credit.