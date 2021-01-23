Suspects Sought in Kalamazoo Township Mail Theft Case

Kalamazoo Township authorities are looking for suspects after they found a large amount of stolen mail early Thursday.

According to the official release, Township Police officers found a group of individuals that were acting suspicious on the 1000 block of Humphrey Street during the morning hours of January 21st. When authorities arrived the suspects fled, leaving behind backpacks filled with mail from just over two dozen homes in Kalamazoo Township and the surrounding area.

Investigators are looking for the suspects and are working to return the mail that had been stolen back to their respective owners.

If you have information on this case or if you recently have had your mail taken in possible relation to the case, contact the Kalamazoo Township Public Safety Department at (269) 488-8911. Other tips may also be provided to Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.