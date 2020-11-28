Shooting in Restaurant Parking Lot in Battle Creek, Victim Recovering

A 21-year-old man is recovering from a shooting that occurred Friday night outside of a restaurant in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police responded to Steak ‘n Shake on Beckley Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. after a report of shots being fired in the area near Walmart.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the man had been shot several times in the parking lot of the restaurant, according to the Department's release.

The victim was taken to Bronson Kalamazoo, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Battle Creek Police at (269) 966-3322 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.