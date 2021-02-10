Main Street Water Main Break In Battle Creek

Photo: Jos Speetjens Unsplash

Battle Creek utility crews are repairing a water main break on Main Street. The work requires a temporary water shutoff and traffic lane shift.

The work will have water shut off to all buildings connected to the water main along Main St. between Alden Avenue and Lyda Street until mid-afternoon.  That may be followed by a boil water advisory once water service is restored.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: battle creek, Michigan water main break, water cutoff
Categories: Michigan, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top