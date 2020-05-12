Major League Baseball Owners Approve Plan to Start in July

I don't know about you, but I'm just about ready for Major League Baseball to begin.

According to cnn.com, Major League Baseball owners have finalized a plan that may allow the 2020 season to start on the Fourth of July weekend.

A March agreement outlined key financial terms regarding how much players would be paid in a shortened season.

In the meantime, the Major League Baseball Players Association still has to sign off on the plan.

There's no official word on when the plan will be transmitted to the players union.

The season, which was set to start on March 26, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB owners and league management have agreed upon an 82 game regular season, down from the traditional 162 games.

In order to proceed with this unprecedented season, all the proposed ideas would need to be agreed upon by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

I do know that right now, everyone misses sports in the worst way, but we still don't really know what's going to happen in the next several months because of this pandemic. Here's more from cnn.com.