Major Resurfacing Project to Span M-78 for Three Weeks

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be very busy in several stretches of Barry and Eaton counties over the next few weeks with another project that begins July 13th.

MDOT recently began work on a culvert replacement along M-66 between Huff and Day roads on July 6th, causing a shift in travel for commuters between Nashville and Battle Creek.

The new project will cause single lane closures along M-78 from the M-66 connection to Pease Road in Bellevue. The lane closures will involve occasional stops and traffic shifts along the almost-six miles of trunk line. Crews will be working on repaving M-78 for better safety and a smoother ride while driving. The work will be taking place between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

It is strongly advised that if you plan on taking M-78 during the construction period to give yourself some time if you are commuting between Bellevue and Battle Creek. There is a detour that will help you avoid the construction completely. It is just over 11 miles, but you would also be able to venture off the detour route if you live or work in the Pennfield and Emmett township regions. If traveled fully, you would end up in either the east side of Battle Creek or just west of downtown Bellevue.

Detour - Take M-66 (Capital Avenue Northeast) to Emmett Street. Take Emmett to Cooper Avenue. Cooper eventually becomes Bellevue Road. Bellevue Road becomes 13 Mile Road. 13 Mile Road becomes Sand Road once in Eaton County and Bellevue village limits. Sand Road connects with M-78 (West Capital Avenue within Bellevue).

The map of the construction area and detour are below. Note - The M-66 construction is also a part of the map as a reference point of the total construction in the area.