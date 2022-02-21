Man Allegedly Follows Teenager Into Bathroom At A Saginaw Michigan Theater

Friday evening two mothers from the east side of Michigan made the following post on their Facebook page:

“Emagine Theater in Saginaw Mi Off Tittabawassee Very shook up. This POS followed Macey into the bathroom. Went into the stall next to her and waited until she was washing her hands to come up behind her, with his hood around his face, and with the sleeve of his hoodie over her mouth. She fought him off and was able to remember key details of him and the movie theater found him immediately. Thankful to the movie theater for reviewing camera footage and acting fast. The police let him go for now which is very disheartening. I'm just thankful Macey was tough and fought him off. *To add: He told the officer he was only in there washing his hands and didn't know he was in the girl's bathroom. (That's not at all what happened)”

Right now these claims are alleged and we must see where the police investigation goes.

I have been talking about this sort of alleged incident on my show for years now. I have been very worried about people pushing this narrative that men and boys who identify as women or girls will put our young girls, women, daughters, sisters and mothers into possible danger. Not that the man who followed this girl into the bathroom was claiming he was a girl, but the relaxing of what our society acknowledges as a girl or woman.

This could lead some men and boys to believe they are at liberty to use the girl’s and women’s bathroom for nefarious reasons: believing they may be able to get away with it. Because of the left’s obsession with sex, people’s bodies and what they can and cannot do with them as well as where they can take those bodies.

The Daily Caller reported on an incident in Canada where a Canadian police officer "reportedly discouraged a woman who was filmed in a gender-neutral bathroom from pressing charges". Now knowing what the Canadian police will do to the public, this report does not surprise me.

We must protect our daughters, sisters, wives, mothers and grandmothers from these predators.