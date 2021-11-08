Man Hospitalized in Friday Shooting in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police say there is no threat to the public after a shooting Friday.

A release from the Battle Creek Police Department says its officers responded to a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Police say a man called 911 to inform emergency services that he had been shot. Officers were then sent to his location at a residence on Review Street, where the shooting allegedly took place.

Google Satellite

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and was discharged later that same evening.

Police say there were two male suspects involved in the shooting, one of which was known by the victim.

This incident is described by police as "not random", and that it appears to be related to a dispute between the victim and one of the suspects.

There is no threat to the general public at this time, according to police.