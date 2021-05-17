Marshall Schools Stay Virtual For Two More Days

It’s another couple days of virtual learning for students in the Marshall Public School district. Administrators are posting on the district social media page that the virtual mode is set to end Wednesday morning with students resuming their normal schedule

that day.

Grades K-5 will be at school for a half-day session on Wednesday the 19th with grades 6-12 virtual – in keeping with the district’s normal scheduling. Several comments and questions showing up on the social media account about that. Parents and guardians are advised to check with their student's schools to make sure about scheduling if there are any questions.

The district's somewhat hasty return to virtual mode was caused by a shortage of bus drivers. That’s something many districts around the state have had to deal with as drivers get caught up in COVID-19 exposure situations and resulting quarantine orders.

Expanding the age range of people eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 may start bringing school outbreak numbers down some as we near the end of the school year. Many schools are ramping up vaccine promotion programs to district families.

School outbreaks have continued unabated. But only one school in the immediate Battle Creek area was added in the past week to the outbreak list. That’s Lakeview High school. Two schools in Barry County are new to the list over the past week, Delton-Kellogg High in Delton, and Northeastern Elementary in Hastings.

Lots of SW Michigan schools though remain on the state’s ongoing outbreak list. Some may show perpetually with the start dates for outbreaks now removed from the state’s reporting. That includes Portage Central High.

Colleges and universities are also on the ongoing list, with Michigan State University showing with over 3,100 cases and the start date removed. By contrast, the University of Michigan shows 187 ongoing cases. Western Michigan University has over 900 cases showing with no start date. Hillsdale College has been showing on the state’s outbreak list with 344 cases going back to last September.