Michigan Part Of Multi-State $1 Million Treasure Hunt

A company has buried $1 million in cash somewhere in Michigan. Here's how you can make it yours.

You do not have to be a pirate to appreciate a real-life treasure hunt right here in Michigan. Blackbeard Treasure Hunt, who claims to be the world's only and largest treasure hunt, has announced its next treasure hunt will take place in 10 states, including Michigan. The company says it has buried $1 million in cold hard cash in each of the 10 states. The other states with their own $1 million buried treasure are California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The company says that a portion of the treasure hunt will be filmed beginning November 28. If you are ready to put your treasure hunting skills to the test, think like a pirate, answer riddles, follow clues, and interpret a treasure map all while possibly having the adventure of a lifetime, then this treasure hunt might be for you.

Those who wish to participate must first register and pay a fee of $49.99. Once you are registered, a digital copy of the treasure map will be sent to you via email. Along with the map, you will also be given clues, and riddles, all of which lead to the buried treasure, a.k.a. $1 MILLION in cash! When hunting for The Blackbeard Treasures, you will need to bring your map, the riddles, and the clues you were given. Other tools would be hunters will need are a shovel, a flashlight, a compass, and a phone to call when you find the hidden treasure.

Register for this real-life treasure hunt by clicking here.