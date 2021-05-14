Fire Danger Remains Very High for Much of Michigan

The Michigan DNR and National Weather Service continue to warn residents of the dangerous conditions that could quickly lead to an out-of-control fire.

Most of Michigan remains under Moderate Drought conditions according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS Grand Rapids office notes that Kalamazoo has had the driest year to date. That's the driest year to date since official weather records began being kept in the mid and late 1800s.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says whether you plan to get in some early-season camping, hit the trail on an ORV, or clean up dead wood around your property, keep in mind that fire danger is high in many parts of Michigan this weekend. An interactive map shows just how dangerous conditions are across the state. You can click here to view conditions in real-time.

Even though the landscape is green, our forests and grasses are very dry,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Forest Resources Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “A fire can escape and move quickly due to the dry air and dry fuels.

Fuels include things such as dry grass, brush, and downed tree branches.

The Michigan DNR advises that if you build a campfire or a bonfire, never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment. They advise residents to always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Once you are done enjoying the flames, douse them with water, stir the ashes and douse again with water before going to bed or leaving the site.

If you plan to burn yard debris, first check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit or with your local municipality to ensure burning is permitted in your area. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps, or other debris, and make sure no branches are hanging overhead.

The NWS Grand Rapids says that Michigan has had 5.58 inches less precipitation than in years past and conditions are not expected to improve in the next week.