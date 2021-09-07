Michigan Could See Severe Weather and Wind Gusts Over 60 MPH Tuesday

Severe weather and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible late Tuesday afternoon for much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

After a quiet and comfortable stretch that lasted through the Labor Day weekend, severe weather returns to the Great Lakes region as many return to work, according to AccuWeather. A strong cold front will develop a solid line of thunderstorms across Lower Michigan Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Several forecast models indicate at least one organized line of strong to severe thunderstorms working through Michigan's Lower Peninsula after the heat and humidity build in the afternoon, according to WWMT. It will be a windy day.

Winds are expected to be 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The thunderstorms will bring a threat of isolated large hail within this line of thunderstorms that will sink from the northwest to the southeast from about 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Storms can bring heavy downpours, isolated tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts. The main threat will be downburst wind damage. The storms are forecasted to reach Muskegon around 2:00 p.m., Lansing and Grand Rapids around 4:00 p.m., and Jackson around 6:00 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say that if the storms evolve to form a solid line, the main threat will be isolated high wind gusts for a few minutes at the beginning of the storms.

By late in the evening the atmosphere will be cooling and the storms will lose their juice and potency with risks for severe weather greatly diminished.

While the risk for tornadic activity is low for our area today, it can't be ruled out. Here are signs to look out for tornado activity.

