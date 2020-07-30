Michigan Fitness Centers Suffering

Marshall area Republican State Representative Matt Hall says Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is purposely leaving many small business owners in the dark. Hall chairs a select legislative committee reviewing how the Governor has managed the COVID-19 virus outbreak. So far there is no passing grade. The committee Hall chairs heard testimony yesterday from owners of small businesses, many of them owners fitness centers, physical trainers, and even those who offer indoor kids swimming instruction. The physical fitness community in the southern lower peninsula has been kept shuttered by the Governor's virus closing orders. Representative Hall says despite repeated attempts by many fitness facility owners, no one with the Governor’s office is willing to tell them what they need to do to be able to safely resume operations.Quoting Hall, “Many other states have allowed fitness and training centers to reopen. Exercise at these facilities actually help prevent heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes – some of the underlying health conditions COVID-19 preys on. Swimming lessons for children prevent drowning deaths.

Hall says the Governor has failed miserably in offering reliable data or reasoning why fitness facilities can’t reopen. Hall points out that bills are piling up. Small business loan money has evaporated. The Governor even vetoed property tax deferrals that small business owners must find a way to pay. But they have no income. And it is by the Governors Orders they are in that position. Hall says many are admitting they can’t keep waiting much longer before being forced to close for good.