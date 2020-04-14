Michigan Governor Starts Liquor Buyback Program for Bars, Restaurants

It's part of the second wave of executive orders that were signed yesterday.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an order that will allow the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to purchase back beer and liquor from restaurants and bars that have a liquor license.

The commission is expected to meet today to iron out the details. The order can be applied to any leftover liquor inventory that was purchased before March 16th.

Governor Whitmer said in a statement:

“Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees continue to make unprecedented sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state. This buy-back program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history.”

If your business has a liquor license and would like to participate in the buyback, you must fill out the form HERE.