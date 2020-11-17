Michigan Lawmakers Demand An Audit Due To Voter Fraud Testimony

State Senator John Bizon M.D. said it correctly on my show yesterday and in a press release when he stated:

‘We owe it to all Michigan residents to investigate what happened on Election Day.’

In light of over one hundred sworn affidavits of “errors, mishandling of ballots, illegal and official intimidation and interference with lawful election challengers and poll watchers” most certainly the residents of Michigan deserve an audit of our last general election.

An audit that many state lawmakers are now calling for in a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Senator Bizon is one of those signing the letter.

Senator Bizon stated:

“To truly have a government of the people, by the people and for the people, we must guarantee free, safe and secure elections…There have been too many credible allegations that the Nov. 3 election was not safe and secure, and that outcomes may have been affected.”

The letter cited three main reasons for the need to audit the election. The first includes the errors made by the Antrim County clerk’s office with their use of Dominion Voting Systems software that changed votes from President Trump to Biden. There were 47 other counties that used this same election software.

Second; the letter points too many allegations that election officials critically mishandled numerous ballots, including but not limited to:

counted ineligible ballots

counted the same batches of ballots multiple times

instructed poll workers to backdate absentee ballots

counted late ballots after illicitly pre-dating them

used false information to process ballots, such as using incorrect or false birthdays and inserted new names into the QVF and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900

accepted ballots deposited in drop boxes after the deadline

duplicated ballots illegally

counted ballots even though the voter's name did not appear in the official voter rolls

ordered election workers to not verify voters' signatures on absentee ballots

barred poll challengers from observing the transposition and certification of absentee ballots that need to be transposed, including military ballots

and coached voters to vote for a particular candidate and party.

Third; there are allegations of illegal and official intimidation and interference with lawful election challengers and poll watchers. Those allegations include but are not limited to:

harassment of challengers tolerated or perpetrated by election officials

denial of the opportunity to meaningfully observe the processing of ballots

arbitrary and unequal treatment of challengers

refusal to record challenges to their processes

and removal of challengers from the site if they voiced a challenge.

These are not just mere allegations but allegations “backed up by sworn affidavits of over 100 Michigan citizens, real people, willing to face legal consequences to their lives and livelihoods to stand by their assertions…These claims deserve our full attention and diligent investigation to ensure fairness and transparency in our election process.”

Because of all of the evidence of irregularities and outright illegal acts the Michigan lawmakers that signed the letter stated:

“As such, and due directly to these issues, we are requesting that the secretary of state authorize a full, independent audit to be conducted to investigate each of the accusations listed above prior to the certification of any results. This independent audit should aim to achieve completion in a timely manner, certainly before Dec. 8, so that Michigan can fully participate when the electoral college meets on Dec. 14.”

I am 100% behind this effort. If “We The People” lose confidence in our election system that would be the beginning of the end of our country and Constitution as we know it. We would become just another 3rd rate tinpot dictator country run by liberals.

Do you want that for your children, grandchildren and future generations?

I for one do not!

